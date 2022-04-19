Obituary for Maynard Bosley

HOWE – Maynard Edward Bosley, 67, of Howe was born May 1, 1954 in Formosa, Thailand to Donald, Sr. and Mary (Taylor) Bosley and passed away April 12, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Graveside services are 10 a.m., Wednesday at the U. S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas with Dylan Roberts officiating. Burial of cremains will follow with military honors by the Poteau DAV Chapter #63 arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Maynard was a mechanic where he worked in the aviation department. He was a member of the Heavener VFW Post 8403, American Legion, and Vietnam Vets. Maynard was a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served his country in the Vietnam Era. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by three nephews Allen Bosley of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Chad Bosley of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Donald Bosley, III of Poteau; one niece Jennifer Wharton of Springfield, Missouri; one brother, Don Bosley, Jr., of Howe; a great-nephew, Waylon Wharton, of Springfield, Missouri; three great-nieces Shawna Carbone of Mena, Arkansas, Kadi Tinker of Springfield, Missouri and Gracie Glenn of Poteau; and numerous loved ones and host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald, Sr. and Mary Bosley.

