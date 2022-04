Mostly clear skies Tuesday during the day with rain showers developing overnight in LeFlore County.

The high will be 70 degrees with a low of 53 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:41 a.m. Sunset is 7:54 p.m.

Averages temperatures for April 18 are a high of 75 and a low of 51. Record temperatures for the date were a high of 90 in 1948 and a record low of 28 in 1953.

On April 19, 2021, the high was 74 with a low of 47.

Monday’s high was 66 with a low of 40.