Lady Wolves split games at Muskogee
MUSKOGEE – Heavener split a pair of slow pitch softball games with McAlester and Muskogee Monday evening.
The Lady Wolves won the opener over McAlester, 12-0, before losing the second game to Muskogee, 8-4.
Heavener, now 14-13, hosts Vian and Warner in the district tournament Friday morning.
In the opener against McAlester, the Lady Wolves jumped out to an 8-0 lead and were never threatened.
Ava Cartwright tripled and was 2-3 with two RBI and two runs, Cayleigh McGee doubled twice and went 2-3 with two runs and a RBI, Gracie Morrison had a 2-2 game with a run scored and Kinley Brand doubled and went 1-3 with three RBI and a run.
Heavener 12, McAlester 9
MHS 9 9 9—0 2 2
HHS 8 0 4—12 12 0
Heavener rallied late against Muskogee, but it was too late. Muskogee build an 8-0 lead before the Lady Wolves scored twice in the fifth and seventh innings.
McGee homered and doubled while going 3-4 with three RBI and a run scored.
Muskogee 8, Heavener 4
HHS 0 0 0 0 2 0 2—4 10 2
MHS 1 3 1 3 0 0 x—8 13 1