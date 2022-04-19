Lady Wolves split games at Muskogee

MUSKOGEE – Heavener split a pair of slow pitch softball games with McAlester and Muskogee Monday evening.

The Lady Wolves won the opener over McAlester, 12-0, before losing the second game to Muskogee, 8-4.

Heavener, now 14-13, hosts Vian and Warner in the district tournament Friday morning.

In the opener against McAlester, the Lady Wolves jumped out to an 8-0 lead and were never threatened.

Ava Cartwright tripled and was 2-3 with two RBI and two runs, Cayleigh McGee doubled twice and went 2-3 with two runs and a RBI, Gracie Morrison had a 2-2 game with a run scored and Kinley Brand doubled and went 1-3 with three RBI and a run.

Heavener 12, McAlester 9

MHS 9 9 9—0 2 2

HHS 8 0 4—12 12 0

Heavener rallied late against Muskogee, but it was too late. Muskogee build an 8-0 lead before the Lady Wolves scored twice in the fifth and seventh innings.

McGee homered and doubled while going 3-4 with three RBI and a run scored.

Muskogee 8, Heavener 4

HHS 0 0 0 0 2 0 2—4 10 2

MHS 1 3 1 3 0 0 x—8 13 1