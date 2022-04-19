| logout
County calendar of events 4-19-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Tuesday
Funeral service for Walter Gibson
High school baseball: Heavener at Henryetta; Panama at Wilburton; Fort Gibson at Poteau; Spiro at Victory Christian
High school softball: Cameron at Arkoma; McCurtain at LeFlore; Wister at Panama
Soccer: Poteau at Regent Prep
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC