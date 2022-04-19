County calendar of events 4-19-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Tuesday

Funeral service for Walter Gibson

High school baseball: Heavener at Henryetta; Panama at Wilburton; Fort Gibson at Poteau; Spiro at Victory Christian

High school softball: Cameron at Arkoma; McCurtain at LeFlore; Wister at Panama

Soccer: Poteau at Regent Prep

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC