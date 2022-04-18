County calendar of events 4-18-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Monday

County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Funeral service for Donna Ridenour

Golf: Heavener, Poteau boys/girls in Broken Bow Tournament at Cedar Creek; Poteau girls at Pryor (Pryor Creek CC)

High school baseball: Heavener at Henryetta; Bokoshe at Indianola; Poteau at Fort Gibson; Victory Christian at Spiro; Wister at Red Oak

High school softball: Cameron, Gans at Wister; Pittsburgh at LeFlore.

Get the whole story and the calendar for the next week on the Ledger newsletter for Monday.