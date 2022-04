Tambra Scroggins has been named teacher of the year for Heavener Lower Elementary. This is her first year to work at Heavener Public School teaching first grade.

She is married to Aaron Scroggins and they live in Heavener, Oklahoma. She has two children who are at Heavener. Her son, Jonah, is in seventh grade, her daughter, Jenna, is in sixth grade.

