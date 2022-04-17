| logout
List of candidate filings
The list of candidates for LeFlore County offices that have filed.
The primary and special election day is June 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Runoff primary election is July 29 with the general election Nov. 8
County assessor: Dennis Yochum, Deanna Morrison, Gaylon Freeman.
County treasurer: April Caughern.
County commissioner District 1
Republicans: Carroll Rogers, Vallard Campbell III, Jessie Wilsie.
County commissioner District 3
Republican: Bucky Pugh, Jamie Oliver, Kevin Wiles, Roy K. Hall Sr.
Democrat: Aaron Queen.
