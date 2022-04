CAMERON – Graveside service for Walter Earl Gibson, 86 of Cameron is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Vaughn Cemetery in Gilmore with Charlie Scott officiating. Service is under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He was born Feb. 26, 1936 in Cameron to Eunice (Thompson) Boyster and Enoch Gibson and passed away April 14, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

