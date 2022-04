POTEAU – Wister used a big sixth inning to take the lead and the Wildcats outscored Poteau, 18-11, Thursday.

The Wildcats, ranked fourth in 2A, are 19-3, and host top-ranked and undefeated Silo 2 p.m. Friday. Poteau is 12-11 and scheduled to host Hartshorne Friday.

