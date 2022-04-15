| logout
Photo of the day 4-14-2022
Our photo of the day for April 14. This is a new feature we are adding daily to post a photo from the previous day.
We hope you enjoy it and share it with anybody you think might be interested.
Yesterday’s photo was of a crane fixing to begin work on the sign at First National Bank’s branch on Highway 59 in Heavener.
Check out our daily newsletter: https://heavenerledger.substack.com/ with the latest news, sports, obits, weather and more, delivered each morning to your email address.