Photo of the day 4-14-2022

Our photo of the day for April 14. This is a new feature we are adding daily to post a photo from the previous day.

We hope you enjoy it and share it with anybody you think might be interested.

Yesterday’s photo was of a crane fixing to begin work on the sign at First National Bank’s branch on Highway 59 in Heavener.

Check out our daily newsletter: https://heavenerledger.substack.com/ with the latest news, sports, obits, weather and more, delivered each morning to your email address.