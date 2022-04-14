Local fishing report 4-13-2022

This week’s fishing report.

Wister: April 9. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and striped bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, coves, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, shorelines and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

See the area fishing report on Thursday’s newsletter.