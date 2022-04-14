| logout
County calendar of events 4-14-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
High school baseball: Talihina at Heavener; Arkoma at Summit Christian; Bokoshe at Okay; Spiro at Central Tournament; Wister at Poteau
High school softball: LCT; Cameron at Talihina
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North .
