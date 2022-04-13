Pocola moves into championship round

WISTER – Pocola won twice Tuesday to advance to the championship game of the 2022 slow pitch softball LeFlore County tournament.

The Lady Indians defeated Whitesboro, 19-11, in a winners bracket semifinal game, before defeating Wister, 9-1, in the winners bracket finals.

Pocola will play for the LCT championship 8 p.m. Thursday. The Lady Indians’ opponent will be whichever team that comes back through a crowded losers bracket.

See the whole story on Wednesday’s newsletter or in Thursday’s Ledger.