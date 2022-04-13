Photo of the day 4-12-2022

Our photo of the day for April 10. This is a new feature we are adding daily to post a photo from the previous day.

We hope you enjoy it and share it with anybody you think might be interested.

Yesterday’s photo was of Addley McAlester with perfect timing as she hit a softball. This was my first picture of the day and my birthday, and got the best picture this spring.

Please check out our daily newsletter: https://heavenerledger.substack.com/ with the latest news, sports, obits, weather and more, delivered each morning to your email address.