Obituary for Diana Morrison

Diana Morrison, 67, of Heavener was born June 12, 1954 in Heavener to Calvin Lee and Lula Francis (Crownover) Romine and passed away April 11, 2022 in Heavener.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Sam Dyer officiating. Burial will follow in Howe Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Diana was a longtime resident of the area and a homemaker. She enjoyed word searches, coloring, screaming at all her grandkids and great-grandkids, and watching TV. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Diana was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Bobby Morrison, of the home; three daughters Rachel Strother and husband Jake of Hatfield, Arkansas; Robbie Christmas and husband Steve of Greenwood, Arkansas, and Robin Lopez and husband Miguel of Heavener; five sons Nicky Morrison and wife Kaycee of Heavener, Steven Morrison of Greenwood, Arkansas, Will Morrison and wife Roberta of Hackett, Arkansas, Barb Morrison and wife Diana of Stigler,

And Bobby Morrison and wife Tonya of Panama; 16 grandchildren Meisha and Cody Edwards, Jessica and Cody Burns, Taylor and wife Jalene, Maria and fiancé Dawson, Cordale Morrison, Angel Strother, Kari Morrison, Baylee Morrison, Gabe McAfee, Sierra Morrison, Kayla Laneave, Brent Laneave, Selsa Jacinto, Macedonio Jacinto, Gizzy Laneave, Randi and husband Andrew Hollan; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends whom loved her very much.

She was preceded in death by her parents Calvin and Lula Romine; her step-mother, Dolphie Romine; three sisters; four brothers; two granddaughters Andrea and Lindsay; three angel grandbabies; and a daughter-in-law, Jaimie.

Pallbearers are Gabe McAfee, Cordale Morrison, Taylor Strother, Casey Goodyear, Andrew Hollan, and James Morrison. Honorary pallbearers are Charlie Storment, Jake Strother and Cody Edwards.

Viewing is from noon to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., Thursday.

The family will visit with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

