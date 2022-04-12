VC sweeps two from Heavener

Victory Christian remained undefeated in District 3A-7 baseball play Monday by sweeping a doubleheader at Heavener.

Victory Christian is 24-3 overall, 12-0 in district play and the only team undefeated in district play after Spiro lost at Eufaula Monday. Heavener is 13-13 overall, 5-6 in district play. The Wolves are scheduled to host Talihina Thursday.

The visitors took the opener, 12-1, before completing the sweep with a 5-1 victory in the nightcap.

