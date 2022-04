CAMERON – Graveside service for Donna June Ridenour, 69 of Cameron, is 10 a.m. Monday at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron with Daniel Reid officiating. Service is under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born July 24, 1952 to Flossie (Carter) Cheline and Junior Easton and passed away April 9, 2022 in Cameron.

See the whole story on our daily newsletter or in Thursday’s paper.