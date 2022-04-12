Remember when 4-12-2022

Remember when is a feature we publish most days on people, places and events from the past.

Today’s picture is of a baseball team from the 1960s in Heavener. My father is pictured top row, far right.

If you have a photo to use, please email to craig@heavenerledger.com with as much information as possible.

Sponsor our remember when and get great visibility for only $150 per month. Email craig@heavenerledger for more information or to get started.

Get more with the Ledger newsletter for Tuesday.