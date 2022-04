HOWE – Howe edged Panama, 6-3, in one of the few games completed on the opening day of the 2022 slow pitch softball LeFlore County Tournament.

The Lady Lions advance to play the winner of the delayed Wister and LeFlore game, which was postponed until Tuesday due to the storms Monday evening.

Howe improves to 7-8 while Panama is 12-12.

