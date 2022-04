By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – LeFlore County commissioners opened bids on a 100-ton chiller for the county courthouse until next week so they can be examined more closely.

Bidders included Green Country Refrigeration, approximately $99,000; Caldwell Mechanical of Ardmore, $105,000; Harber Air Conditioning of Wilburton, $126,330; and McIntosh of Tulsa, $187,194.

See the whole story on Tuesday’s newsletter or Thursday’s Ledger.