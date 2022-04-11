Obituary for Andrew Holman

POTEAU – Andrew Jerrod Holman, 48, of Poteau was born May 11, 1973 in Boulder, Colorado to Ronald James Holman and Janet (Frizzell) Bosley and passed away April 9, 2022 in Poteau.

No services are scheduled at this time. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Andrew was a tattoo artist. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his mother, Janet Bosley, of Poteau; his step-father, Donald Bosley, II of Howe; one sister, Jennifer Wharton, of Springfield, Missouri; one brother, Donald Bosley, III, of Poteau; three nieces Shawna Carbone of Mena, Arkansas, Kadi Tinker of Springfield, Missouri and Gracie Glenn of Poteau; and one nephew Waylon Wharton of Springfield, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald James Holman.

