Heavener School Board agenda 4-11-2022

The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Monday at the Glenn Scott Educational Center at 500 West Second Street.

Here is the agenda:

Opening flag salute. Invocation Call meeting to order and record members present. Public hearing to allow tribal officials and parents of Indian children to discuss the school’s Title VI—Indian Education program, to make recommendations concerning the needs of their children, the LEA’s educational program and the degree of parental participation allowed. Principals’ report—Diane Cox, Jeremy Dyer and Grant Ralls. Superintendent’s report – Ed Wilson. Consent agenda:Agenda for April 11, 2022 regular board meeting. Minutes for March 7, 2022 regular board meeting Activity fund financial report for March, 2022. Activity fund fundraising requests as submitted by sponsors. Encumbrance/warrant to Blue & Gold Sausage (FFA) $15,000. General, building, LCSEC fund encumbrances. General, building, LCSEC fund warrants. Treasurer’s financial report. Approve or disapprove contract with Career Tech to allow high school students enrolled to take mathematics, science and computer technology taught by an appropriately certified instructor, to be transcript for high school graduation, to meet the college preparatory/work ready and core curriculum requirements, and to meet the admission requirements at Oklahoma colleges and universities. Approve or disapprove contract with Career Tech to transport students who are enrolled at KTC in the amount of $14,437.50 for 2022-2023. Approve or disapprove Jeffrey Broyles as adjunct teacher for one hour U.S. government and two hours economics for the 2021-2022 school year. Approve or disapprove temporary appropriations for 2022-2023 for general fund in the amount of $9,700,000; building fund in the amount of $200,000; and LCSEC fund in the amount of $1,600,000. Approve or disapprove contract with Total Rehabilitation for speech therapy for 2022-2023. Approve or disapprove contract for audit of financial statements for 2021-2022 school year from Kerry J. Patten, CPA. Approve or disapprove 2023 federal assurances. Approve or disapprove resignations as received by the superintendent. Proposed executive session to discuss the employment of the following positions/employees for 2022-2023 school year: 25 OS 307 (B)(1).

Elementary principal, district wide nurse and high school girls’ basketball coach.

Choctaw summer tutors-full day $5,400—Lacey Dyer, Jolie Kannady, Tambra Scroggins, Jill Sullivan.

Choctaw summer tutors—half day $3,000—Carrie Alexander, Sarah Bain, Shelly Brown, Bryan Cartwright, Angela Culwell, Kelli Pitchford, Cami Schiffner, Shanan Shipman, Mandy Watkins.

Choctaw summer administration—Mildred D. Cox—principal $8,400

Ed Wilson/Grant Ralls—assistant principals’ $3,380 each;

Jorena Stapp—Secretary/nurse for $4,760;

Shawn Yeager—activity coordinator $4,200; Connie Shockley—payroll $200;

Field grants summer tutors @ $28/hour—Aaron Alexander, Shelly Brown, Judy Clubb, Veronica Gabriel, Yolanda Wilson

Summer school cafeteria workers—Melissa Hamner–$15/hour; Hilda Oliver–$10/hour; Tara Olive–$10 hour

Vote to convene in executive session. Acknowledge boards’ return to open session and president’s statement regarding items discussed in executive session. Approve or disapprove employment of the following positions/employees:

