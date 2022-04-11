County calendar of events 4-11-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Monday

Commissioners meet 9 a.m. at Courthouse

Golf: Heavener, Poteau boys in Poteau Tournament at Choctaw CC

High school baseball: Victory Christian at Heavener; Arkoma at Bokoshe; Howe at Wilburton; Panama at Oktaha; Spiro at Eufaula; Cameron at Wister

High school softball: LCT

School board meetings.

