This week’s sports schedule 4-10-2022
The sports schedule from 4-11-2022 through 4-16-2022.
Monday
Golf: Heavener, Poteau boys in Poteau Tournament at Choctaw CC
High school baseball: Victory Christian at Heavener; Arkoma at Bokoshe; Howe at Wilburton; Panama at Oktaha; Spiro at Eufaula; Cameron at Wister
High school softball: LCT
Tuesday
Golf: Poteau boys at Tahlequah Tournament (Cherokee Springs)
High school baseball: Arkoma at Keota; Eufaula at Spiro; Wister at Tushka
High school softball: LCT
Soccer: Inola girls at Heavener; Hilldale at Poteau.
Wednesday
Golf: Poteau girls’ tournament at Choctaw CC.
Thursday
High school baseball: Talihina at Heavener; Arkoma at Summit Christian; Bokoshe at Okay; Spiro at Central Tournament; Wister at Poteau
High school softball: LCT; Cameron at Talihina
Friday
High school baseball: Heavener at Whitesboro; Bokoshe at Keota; Spiro at Central Tournament; Silo at Wister
High school softball: Heavener, Buffalo Valley at LeFlore
Soccer: Poteau at Sallisaw.
Saturday
High school baseball: Heavener at Pocola; Spiro at Central Tournament
If you see an event that needs added, CONTACT the Ledger with the information.
Check out the Ledger’s daily newsletter? See it HERE. Subscribe for only $5 a month or $50 a year and get a better reading experience.