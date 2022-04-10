This week’s sports schedule 4-10-2022

The sports schedule from 4-11-2022 through 4-16-2022.

Monday

Golf: Heavener, Poteau boys in Poteau Tournament at Choctaw CC

High school baseball: Victory Christian at Heavener; Arkoma at Bokoshe; Howe at Wilburton; Panama at Oktaha; Spiro at Eufaula; Cameron at Wister

High school softball: LCT

Tuesday

Golf: Poteau boys at Tahlequah Tournament (Cherokee Springs)

High school baseball: Arkoma at Keota; Eufaula at Spiro; Wister at Tushka

High school softball: LCT

Soccer: Inola girls at Heavener; Hilldale at Poteau.

Wednesday

Golf: Poteau girls’ tournament at Choctaw CC.

Thursday

High school baseball: Talihina at Heavener; Arkoma at Summit Christian; Bokoshe at Okay; Spiro at Central Tournament; Wister at Poteau

High school softball: LCT; Cameron at Talihina

Friday

High school baseball: Heavener at Whitesboro; Bokoshe at Keota; Spiro at Central Tournament; Silo at Wister

High school softball: Heavener, Buffalo Valley at LeFlore

Soccer: Poteau at Sallisaw.

Saturday

High school baseball: Heavener at Pocola; Spiro at Central Tournament

