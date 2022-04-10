Slow pitch softball LCT starts Monday

The 2022 slow pitch softball LeFlore County Tournament starts Monday with games at main site Wister High School and the subsite Howe High School.

Pocola is the top seed, Howe is second, Wister third and Whitesboro fourth. There will be two sets of games at both locations starting at 4 p.m. with Cameron playing Talihina at Wister and Panama facing Arkoma at Howe.

LCT bracket

Pocola plays the Cameron/Talihina winner 5:30 p.m. at Wister and Howe plays the Panama/Arkoma winner 5:30 p.m. at Howe. Heavener and Whitesboro play 7 p.m. at Wister and Wister and LeFlore play 8:30 p.m. at Wister.

Action continues Tuesday with the champion scheduled to be decided Thursday.

