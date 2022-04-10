Photo of the day 4-9-2022

Our photo of the day for April 9. This is a new feature we are adding daily to post a photo from the previous day.

We hope you enjoy it and share it with anybody you think might be interested.

Yesterday’s photo was of a new shrub that was planted at the Dale Elliott Deer Pen Park in Heavener, courtesy of the Heavener Lions Club.

