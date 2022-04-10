LeFlore County weather forecast 4-10-2022

Windy with increasing clouds Sunday in the LeFlore County weather forecast. Scattered thunderstorms are expected after midnight.

The high will be 80 degrees with a low of 62 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:53 a.m. Sunset is 7:47 p.m.

Averages temperatures for April 10 are a high of 73 and a low of 49. Record temperatures for the date were a high of 91 in 1943 and a record low of 28 in 1928.

On April 10, 2021, the high was 64 with a low of 44.

Saturday’s high was 75. The low was 55.

Have you seen the Ledger’s daily newsletter? Check it out HERE. Subscribe for only $5 a month or $50 a year and get a better reading experience.