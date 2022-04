Softball

Cameron 8, Heavener 7

McCurtain 10, Cameron 2

Whitesboro 19, LeFlore 2

Whitesboro 17, McCurtain 2

Whitesboro 14, Buffalo Valley 3

To make a correction, or add scores, please contact the Ledger.

