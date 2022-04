Agenda for commissioners 4-11-2022

The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Monday in the office of the board of county commissioners.

AGENDA:

CALL TO ORDER. MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING(S). PURCHASE ORDERS/PAYROLL (SEE ATTACHED LIST TO BE PRESENTED FOR PAYMENT). BONDS. MONTHLY FEE REPORTS. TRANSFER OF APPROPRIATIONS. BLANKET PURCHASE ORDERS. NEW BUSINESS. CURRENT BRIDGE AND ROAD PROJECTS. CONTRACT LABOR/SERVICE AGREEMENTS. BURN BAN. CONSER ROAD PROJECT(S). CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE RESOLUTION REGARDING RE-APPOINTMENT OF DOUG HARPER TO THE LEFLORE COUNTY EMS BOARD. CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE RESOLUTION REGARDING THE APPOINTMENT OF KEVIN LASHLEY TO THE LEFLORE COUNTY FLOODPLAIN. REVIEW WITH POSSIBLE APPROVAL AGREEMENT BETWEEN CHOCTAW NATION OF OKLAHOMA AND LEFLORE COUNTY CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE RESOLUTION REGARDING ALLOCATION OF ARPA FUNDS. REVIEW WITH POSSIBLE APPROVAL DECLARATION OF SURPLUS REGARDING CATERPILLAR BACKHOE TO BENEFIT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HIGHWAY DISTRICT 2. CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE BID NOTICE AND RESOLUTION ADVERTISING TO ACCEPT SEALED BIDS REGARDING THE SALE OF A 2011 BACKHOE FOR THE BENEFIT OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HIGHWAY DISTRICT No. 2. CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE PAY ESTIMATE No. 16 REGARDING CONSER ROAD PROJECT PHASE I AS SUBMITTED BY ROBINSON CONSTRUCTION.