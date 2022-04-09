Wister wins baseball LCT again

WHITESBORO – Wister scored at least one run in every inning as the Wildcats defeated Spiro, 10-2, Friday to win the 2022 baseball LeFlore County Tournament.

Dartyn Meeks was the winning pitcher for the Wildcats. He went all six innings with four hits, two earned runs, struck out 12 and had a walk.

Landon Donaho led the Wildcats at the plate by going 3-4 with two RBI, Riley Crane was 2-3 with two RBI and two runs scored, C.J. Halford doubled twice and was 1-3 with a run scored, Joe Hammons doubled and finished 1-4, Meeks doubled and had a 1-4 game with a RBI and a run scored while Tucker Wooten also doubled and had a 1-4 outing with a RBI and a run scored.

Spiro used three pitchers. Corbin Miller went three innings, allowing six hits and four runs, all earned, with one strikeout and two walks, Bryce Graham threw an inning and allowed a hit, two runs, with a strikeout and Jordan Johnson pitched 1.1 innings and gave up two hits and four runs with a strikeout and a walk.

Gannon Shackleford doubled and was 2-3 with two RBI for Spiro.

Wister 10, Spiro 2

SHS 0 0 0 1 0 1—2 4 2

WHS 1 2 1 2 2 2—10 9 0

In the losers bracket finals earlier, Spiro broke a 1-1 tie with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat Heavener, 3-1, despite giving up more hits.

Calvin McKinney went two innings, allowing four hits and one run with a strikeout and a walk before Hunter Sparks went five innings and gave up four hits and no runs with five strikeouts and a walk.

Jackson Clubb went 3.1 innings for Heavener, giving up four hits and one run with two strikeouts and two walks with Bryce Early pitching 2.2 innings and allowing two hits and two runs with one strikeout and three walks.

Gunnar McAlester doubled and was 2-4 for Heavener with a run scored and Early had a 2-3 game with a RBI.

Spiro 3, Heavener 1

HHS 1 0 0 0 0 0 0—1 8 0

SHS 1 0 0 0 0 2 x—3 6 0

