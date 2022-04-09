| logout
LeFlore County weather forecast 4-9-2022
Clear skies and much better temperatures Saturday in the LeFlore County weather forecast.
The high will be 73 degrees with a low of 57 degrees.
Sunrise is 6:54 a.m. Sunset is 7:46 p.m.
Averages temperatures for April 9 are a high of 73 and a low of 48. Record temperatures for the date were a high of 90 in 1933 and a record low of 29 in 1963.
On April 9, 2021, the high was 77 with a low of 51.
Friday’s high was 57. The low was 32.
