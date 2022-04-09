LeFlore County sports scoreboard 4-8-2022

Baseball

LCT

Wister 10, Spiro 2 (championship)

Spiro 3, Heavener 1

Others

Arkoma 12, Keota 3

Softball

Heavener 21, Quinton 0

Buffalo Valley 15, Heavener 8

Cameron 8, Wright City 2

LeFlore 16, Cameron 8

Cameron 17, Smithville 13

Red Oak 15, LeFlore 0

Stilwell 8, Panama 3

Tahlequah 7, Panama 5

Soccer

Boys

Heavener 4, Sequoyah-Claremore 0

Fort Gibson 2, Poteau 1 (OT)

Girls

Sequoyah-Claremore 7, Heavener 0

Fort Gibson 10, Poteau 0

To report scores or information, email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.

Support the Ledger with a subscription