| logout
LeFlore County sports scoreboard 4-8-2022
Baseball
LCT
Wister 10, Spiro 2 (championship)
Spiro 3, Heavener 1
Others
Arkoma 12, Keota 3
Softball
Heavener 21, Quinton 0
Buffalo Valley 15, Heavener 8
Cameron 8, Wright City 2
LeFlore 16, Cameron 8
Cameron 17, Smithville 13
Red Oak 15, LeFlore 0
Stilwell 8, Panama 3
Tahlequah 7, Panama 5
Soccer
Boys
Heavener 4, Sequoyah-Claremore 0
Fort Gibson 2, Poteau 1 (OT)
Girls
Sequoyah-Claremore 7, Heavener 0
Fort Gibson 10, Poteau 0
To report scores or information, email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.
Support the Ledger with a subscription