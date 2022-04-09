Heavener splits games in Bill Watts Tournament

BATTIEST – Heavener split a pair of games in the Bill Watt Tournament here Friday.

The Lady Wolves, now 12-7, opened with a 21-0 blowout of Quinton before losing to Buffalo Valley, 15-8, in the second game.

In the opener, Heavener scored 11 runs in the first winning and finished off the Lady Savages in three innings.

Cayleigh McGee doubled and was 4-4 with four runs scored and three RBI, Ava Cartwright also doubled and went 4-4 with three RBI and three runs, Marianna Garcia had a 4-4 outing with three RBI and a run, Morgan Smith doubled in a 3-4 game with three RBI and three runs and Kinley Brand went 2-3 with three RBI and a run.

Heavener 21, Quinton 0

HHS 11 6 4—21 19 1

QHS 0 0 0—0 4 4

Against Buffalo Valley, Heavener had a 5-1 lead after batting in the second inning, before Buffalo Valley took the lead with six runs in the bottom half of the inning.

McGee homered and doubled while going 3-3 with three RBI and three runs scored, Cartwright tripled and went 3-3 with three RBI and two runs and Smith doubled in a 2-4 game with a run scored.

BV 15, Heavener 8

HHS 2 3 0 3 0—8 12 4

BVHS 1 6 5 3 x—15 16 2

