Halford named MVP

Wister’s C.J. Halford was named the most valuable player in the 2022 baseball LeFlore County Tournament after helping the Wildcats defeat Spiro, 10-2, to win the championship game Friday night at Whitesboro.

He was joined on the all-tournament team by Wister teammates Landon Donaho, Landon Thornburg, Connar Hall and Tucker Wooten.

Runner-up Spiro had Jared Huff, Gannon Shackleford, Hunter Sparks and Zander Riggs named to the team.

Other selections were Gunnar McAlester, Trevor Grubbs and Angel Alvarez from Heavener, Braden Fitzer from Cameron, Justin Timms of Panama, J.T. Grimsley of Pocola, Dax Collins and Logan Walker from Poteau and Kadin Davis of Talihina.

Subscribe to the Ledger newsletter for a better reading experience.