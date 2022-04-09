Districts announced for slow pitch softball

District assignments for slow-pitch softball were released Friday by the OSSAA.

The district tournaments must begin April 18 and be completed by April 23. The tournament shall be completed in one day.

The first school listed is the host.

Class A

District 3: Whitesboro, Indianola, Paden, Butner.

District 8: LeFlore, Wilson (Henryetta), Mason, Braggs.

District 9: Cameron, McCurtain, Oaks, Bluejacket.

Class 2A

District 5: Red Oak, Gans, Arkoma, Cave Springs.

Class 3A

District 5: Pocola, Central Sallisaw.

District 6: Wister, Talihina, Haworth.

Class 4A

District 10: Heavener, Vian, Warner.

District 15: Howe, Wilburton, Panama.