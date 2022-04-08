Wister moves into championship game

WHITESBORO – Wister moved within one game of winning the 2022 baseball LeFlore County Tournament with an 11-0 win over Spiro in the winners bracket finals Thursday.

The Wildcats will play for the championship 6:30 p.m. against the Heavener and Spiro winner. That game is scheduled to be played at 4 p.m. All of Friday’s games are scheduled to be played at Whitesboro.

lct bracket after Thursday

In earlier games, Heavener came from behind to defeat Poteau, 12-8, after beating LeFlore, 10-2. Poteau defeated Panama, 13-1, before losing to Heavener.

In the Wildcats’ win over Spiro, Landon Donaho pitched all five innings to get the win for Wister. He only allowed three hits while striking out five and walking two.

Dartyn Meeks doubled and was 2-3 with two runs scored and a RBI, C.J. Halford homered and went 1-2 with three RBI and a run scored and Landon Thornburg doubled and finished 1-2 with two RBI and a run scored.

Zander Riggs went two-thirds of an inning and gave up a hit with four runs, all earned, with a strikeout and three walks, Shawn Hogan pitched 2.1 innings and allowed two unearned runs with a pair of strikeouts, Justice Barnes threw 1.1 innings and gave up four hits and five runs, all earned with two walks before Calvin McKinney went two-thirds of an inning.

Wister 11, Spiro 0

WHS 4 2 0 2 3—11 7 0

SHS 0 0 0 0 0—9 3 3

Heavener was behind Poteau, 6-3, before the Wolves tallies nine runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning to take the lead for good. The Pirates scored twice in the sixth, but it wasn’t enough.

Trevor Grubbs was the winning pitcher for Heavener. He went all seven innings, giving up 10 hits and eight runs, seven earned, with four strikeouts and two walks.

Angel Alvarez doubled for the Wolves and went 2-4 with two RBI and two runs scored, Kasen Krebb also doubled and was 2-3 with two RBI and two runs and Bryce Early finished 1-3 with three RBI and a run scored.

Dax Collins pitched three innings for Poteau, allowing four hits and seven runs, five earned, with two strikeouts and three walks. Jagger Dodson pitched a third of an inning, giving up two hits and five runs, four earned with a strikeout and three walks. Logan Walker threw 2.2 innings and gave up a pair of hits with two strikeouts and a walk.

Collins doubled twice for the Pirates and had a 3-3 game with two RBI and two runs, Kord Fenton doubled while going 3-4 with three runs scored and a RBI and Ben Brooks doubled and went 1-3 with a RBI and a run.

Heavener 12, Poteau 8

PHS 0 3 0 3 0 2 0—8 10 2

HHS 2 1 0 9 0 0 x—12 8 2

In Heavener’s win over LeFlore, Bryce Morrison got the win for the Wolves. He allowed only three hits with two runs, both earned, with three strikeouts and a walk.

Cooper Newman also went the distance for the Savages. He gave up 14 hits and 10 runs, six earned, with two strikeouts and a walk.

Grubbs went 3-3 for the Wolves with a RBI, Gunnar McAlester was 2-4 with two RBI and two runs scored, Jackson Clubb finished 2-3 with four RBI and two runs, Alvarez finished 2-4 with a RBI and Morrison helped his own cause by going 2-3 with a run scored.

Heavener 10, LeFlore 2

HHS 1 3 5 0 1—10 14 5

LHS 0 2 0 0 0—2 3 4

Poteau took an easy win over Panama in its first game Thursday, reversing a loss to the Razorbacks last week.

Pierce Ballard got the win for Poteau, pitching all five innings and allowing four hits and a run with one walk and four strikeouts.

Collins doubled and was 3-4 with three RBI and a run scored, Brooks homered and finished 2-4 with two RBI and two runs, Fenton doubled in a 2-2 outing with two runs scored and a RBI and Caden Fox went 2-4 with three RBI.

Poteau 13, Panama 1

POT 0 4 3 3 5—13 14 2

PAN 0 0 1 0 0—2 4 2