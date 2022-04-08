| logout
Poteau 7th and 8th students for April
POTEAU – The Poteau Seventh and Eighth grade center students of the month for April.
Eighth grade
Parents: Thao Nguyen, David Collier
Electives: Advanced band, art, choir.
She likes school because: “I get to see my friends.”
Parents: Nancy Solano Ruiz
Electives: athletics, band, robotics.
He likes school because: “I discover new and amazing things in here.”
Seventh grade
Parents: Shea and Justin Hebert
Electives: Careers, athletics, tech-ed
She likes school because: “I can see my friends and eat the cafeteria food.”
Parents: Aften and Justin Pickle
Electives: Art and F.A.C.S.
He likes school because: “I learn about math and science.”
