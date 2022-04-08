Poteau 7th and 8th students for April

POTEAU – The Poteau Seventh and Eighth grade center students of the month for April.

Eighth grade

Name: Jessica Collier

Parents: Thao Nguyen, David Collier

Electives: Advanced band, art, choir.

She likes school because: “I get to see my friends.”

Name: Yahir Ruiz

Parents: Nancy Solano Ruiz

Electives: athletics, band, robotics.

He likes school because: “I discover new and amazing things in here.”

Seventh grade

Name: Emberlyne Hebert

Parents: Shea and Justin Hebert

Electives: Careers, athletics, tech-ed

She likes school because: “I can see my friends and eat the cafeteria food.”

Name: Braylon Bartels

Parents: Aften and Justin Pickle

Electives: Art and F.A.C.S.

He likes school because: “I learn about math and science.”

