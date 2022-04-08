Memorial service set for Barbara Jean Harris

POTEAU – Memorial service for Barbara Jean Harris, 62, of Poteau is 2 p.m. Saturday at Poteau First United Methodist with Jim Perkin, and Jim Cook officiating. Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born Nov. 7, 1959 in Sandusky, Ohio to Blanch (Sloan) Hughes and Scotty Sneed and passed away April 6, 2022 in Tulsa.

Survivors include: husband, Hank Harris; daughter, Sondra Harris-Sampson; son, Matt Harris; sister Connie and Ricky Deramus; and grandchild, Riley Harris-Sampson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and step-father, Lester Hughes.

Honorary Pallbearers are David Robertson, Barry Hughes, John Spencer, Ron Barber, Joe Walker and Zaven Isa.

You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.

