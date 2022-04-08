LeFlore County weather forecast 4-8-2022

Partly cloudy skies with even cooler temperatures for Friday clear in the LeFlore County weather forecast.

The high will be 59 degrees with a low of 33 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:55 a.m. Sunset is 7:45 p.m.

Averages temperatures for April 8 are a high of 72 and a low of 48. Record temperatures for the date were a high of 90 in 1948 and a record low of 34 in 1938.

On April 8, 2021, the high was 73 with a low of 48.

Wednesday’s high was 79. The low was 58.

Sponsor our daily weather forecast for only $100 a month. Call (918) t53-2425 or email craig@heavenerledger.com to get started or for more information.