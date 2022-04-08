| logout
LeFlore County scoreboard 4-7-2022
Baseball
LCT
Wister 11, Spiro 0
Heavener 12, Poteau 8
Heavener 10, LeFlore 2
Poteau 13, Panama 1
Others
Arkoma 25, Gans 15
Bokoshe 18, Clayton 16
Softball
Heavener 21, Smithville 13
Cameron 12, Clayton 7
Cameron 12, Clayton 2
Panama 6, Central 0
Pocola 6, Oktaha 5
Pocola 17, Muldrow 5
Pocola 5, Henryetta 2
Oktaha 6, Pocola 0
Pocola 12, Oktaha 4
To report scores or make corrections, email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Get a better read with the Ledger’s daily newsletter.