Lady Wolves rally past Smithville

By CRAIG HALL

Heavener rallied back from an 11-7 deficit to defeat Smithville, 21-13, in slow-pitch softball Thursday afternoon on a windy and cool day.

Heavener improves to 11-6 and is scheduled to play in the Bill Watt Classic at Battiest Friday. Smithville is 11-10.

The Wolves scored seven runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good and kept increasing the advantage over the last two innings.

Heavener banged out 27 hits in the win. Kinley Brand tripled and was 5-5 with three RBI and three runs, Ava Cartwright doubled and went 4-5 with five RBI and three runs scored, Morgan Smith had a 4-5 game with four runs scored and a RBI, Cayleigh McGee homered and finished 3-5 with three runs scored and two RBI, Marianna Garcia doubled while going 3-5 with three RBI and a run, Anleigh Hackney finished 3-4 with three RBI, Gracie Morrison doubled while going 2-4 with two RBI and a run scored and McKinley Alexander doubled while going 1-4 with a run scored.

Heavener 21, Smithville 13

SHS 4 0 3 4 2 0—13 15 4

HHS 1 5 1 7 3 4—21 27 4

Get a better reading experience with our daily newsletter.