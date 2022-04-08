County calendar of events 4-8-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Friday

Funeral service for Jeanne Jackson

Funeral service for Kirksey Davis

High school baseball: LeFlore County Tournament; Bokoshe at Quinton; Indianola at Whitesboro

High school softball: Cameron at Indianola Tournament

Soccer: Claremore-Sequoyah at Heavener; Poteau at Fort Gibson.

Saturday

Memorial service planned for Barry Collins

Community Easter Egg Hunt 201 Logan Street in Wister

High school baseball: LeFlore County Tournament

Heavener VFW and auxiliary catfish boil and catfish fry at Reynolds Center

Monday

Commissioners meet 9 a.m. at Courthouse

Heavener, Poteau boys in Poteau Tournament at Choctaw CC

High school baseball: Victory Christian at Heavener; Arkoma at Bokoshe; Howe at Wilburton; Panama at Oktaha; Spiro at Eufaula; Cameron at Wister

High school softball: LCT

School board meetings.

Tuesday

Golf: Poteau boys at Tahlequah Tournament (Cherokee Springs)

High school baseball: Arkoma at Keota; Eufaula at Spiro; Wister at Tushka

High school softball: LCT

Soccer: Inola girls at Heavener; Hilldale at Poteau.

Wednesday

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Golf: Heavener, Poteau girls in Poteau Tournament at Choctaw CC

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

High school baseball: Talihina at Heavener; Arkoma at Summit Christian; Bokoshe at Okay; Spiro at Central Tournament; Wister at Poteau

High school softball: LCT; Cameron at Talihina

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

