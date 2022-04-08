County calendar of events 4-8-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Friday
Funeral service for Jeanne Jackson
Funeral service for Kirksey Davis
High school baseball: LeFlore County Tournament; Bokoshe at Quinton; Indianola at Whitesboro
High school softball: Cameron at Indianola Tournament
Soccer: Claremore-Sequoyah at Heavener; Poteau at Fort Gibson.
Saturday
Memorial service planned for Barry Collins
Community Easter Egg Hunt 201 Logan Street in Wister
High school baseball: LeFlore County Tournament
Heavener VFW and auxiliary catfish boil and catfish fry at Reynolds Center
Monday
Commissioners meet 9 a.m. at Courthouse
Heavener, Poteau boys in Poteau Tournament at Choctaw CC
High school baseball: Victory Christian at Heavener; Arkoma at Bokoshe; Howe at Wilburton; Panama at Oktaha; Spiro at Eufaula; Cameron at Wister
High school softball: LCT
School board meetings.
Tuesday
Golf: Poteau boys at Tahlequah Tournament (Cherokee Springs)
High school baseball: Arkoma at Keota; Eufaula at Spiro; Wister at Tushka
High school softball: LCT
Soccer: Inola girls at Heavener; Hilldale at Poteau.
Wednesday
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
Golf: Heavener, Poteau girls in Poteau Tournament at Choctaw CC
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
High school baseball: Talihina at Heavener; Arkoma at Summit Christian; Bokoshe at Okay; Spiro at Central Tournament; Wister at Poteau
High school softball: LCT; Cameron at Talihina
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
