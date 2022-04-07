Wister, Spiro advance in LCT

The top two seeds, Wister and Spiro, advanced to the winner’s bracket finals in the 2022 LeFlore County Tournament with wins Wednesday.

Top-seeded Wister edged Poteau, 6-5, while second-seeded Spiro improved to 3-0 this season over Heavener with a 14-6 win.

lct bracket after Wednesday

The winners are supposed to pair up 8 p.m. Thursday at Whitesboro. The winner advances to the championship game while the loser is sent to the losers bracket.

Other games scheduled for Thursday at Whitesboro are Poteau vs. Panama at 2 p.m., at 4 p.m., Heavener goes up against LeFlore.

The winners of those two games play at 6 p.m. prior to the Spiro and Wister contest.

Here are Thursday’s scores

Winners bracket semifinals

Wister 6, Poteau 5

Spiro 14, Heavener 6

Losers bracket

Panama 20, Bokoshe 0

Talihina 10, Pocola 0

Cameron 10, Howe 0

LeFlore 10, Arkoma 1

Panama 12, Talihina 3

LeFlore 14, Cameron 4

