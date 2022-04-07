Students advance to Festival

The National Federation of Music Clubs held their local competition for the Junior Music Festival to decide piano and vocal contestants moving on to state level.

The following members of the Heavener Drama Academy participated in the adjudicated competition. Tiara Frazier received a superior in vocal Junior III, Tyler Wallis received a superior in vocal Junior II, and Justice Mitchell received a superior in vocal Junior II.

Mitchell was called back for the play/sing off to compete in the Junior II vocal division.

