Service planned for Kirksey Davis

KEOTA – Funeral Service for Kirksey Eugene Davis, Jr., 56 of Keota is 10 a.m. Friday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro with Reverend Vernon Stone officiating. Burial will follow at Old Cache Cemetery in Keota, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.

He was born July 7, 1965 in Bakersville, California to Betty Jane (Freeman) Davis and Kirksey Eugene Davis, Sr. and passed away April 5, 2022 in Keota. He was a member of Flower Hill Church.

Survivors include his father, Kirksey Davis, Sr.; sisters Mary Wall and Brenda Bohnsack; and brother, David Davis.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jane (Freeman) Davis.

Pallbearers are Bob Bohnsack, Ross Woody, Warren Craig, Glenn Patterson, Ron Shirey and Rob Beck.

Viewing and visitation is Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. with the family visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

