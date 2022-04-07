SEOK fishing report 4-6-2022

This week’s SEOK fishing report.

Pictured are Jacques Adams and Christian Scott won the LeFlore County bass tournament at Broken Bow Lake this past weekend with a combined total of 15.66 pounds.

Blue River: April 4. Elevation below normal, water 45 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout good on midges, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons along channels and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: April 2. Elevation rising, water 55. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points and standing timber. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, flats, points and shorelines. White bass good on grubs and in-line spinnerbaits along channels, creek channels, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: April 1. Elevation above normal, water 52 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, crawfish, jerk baits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, creek channels, main lake and points. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, goldfish, hot dogs, live bait and live shad in the main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure, creek channels, docks and flats. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: April 2. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout excellent on nymphs, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms along channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: April 1. Elevation normal, water 58. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. White and spotted bass excellent on grubs, jigs and spinnerbaits along creek channels and river mouth. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, jigs and plastic baits in coves, around points, rocks and standing timber. Crappie fair on minnows along creek channels, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: April 2. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass excellent on flukes, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and worms around brush structure and creek channels. Crappie excellent on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, plastic baits and tube jigs around brush structure and shallows. Channel catfish good on punch bait and shad along creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: April 1. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, minnows and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, points and rocks. White bass good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures along channels and creek channels. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, grasshoppers, grubs, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms along channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: April 3. Elevation normal, water 57 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along channels, coves, main lake, points and river channel. White bass good on grubs, rogues and sassy shad along creek channels and river channel. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake and shallows. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: April 3. Elevation above normal, water 53 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. White bass good on crankbaits, small lures and tube jigs along creek channels, flats, main lake, points, river channel and shorelines. The white bass action is picking up in the Etta Bend and Horseshoe Bend areas. Anglers are having success from the bank and from the boats with the fish moving upstream. The white bass fishing should continue to pick up over the next week. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister: April 1. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, coves, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, around brush structure, channels, points, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

