Remember when is a feature we publish most days on people, places and events from the past.

Today’s picture is of Heavener Chamber director Melinda Ballantine, along with FCCLA members for the community clean-up in 2016.

If you have a photo to use, please email to craig@heavenerledger.com with as much information as possible.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support us by subscribing.