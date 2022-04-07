Planning commission, Council to meet
The City of Heavener planning commission and City Council will meet 5 p.m. Thursday in Heavener’s City Hall in meetings.
CITY OF HEAVENER
PLANNING COMMISSION
SPECIALLY SCHEDULED MEETING
Thursday, April 07, 2022
5:00 p.m.
CITY HALL
103 EAST AVE
CALL TO ORDER – Chairman
ROLL CALL – City Clerk
INVOCATION- City Manager
AGENDA
- Approval of minutes of previous meeting.
- Consider, discuss, and take action on variance for placement of a mobile/modular home at 900 West Ave. I, for Chris Janway.
- New business/public comments
- Adjourn
CITY OF HEAVENER
REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING
OF THE CITY COMMISSION
THURSDAY, APRIL 07, 2022
6:00 P.M.
CITY HALL
103 EAST AVENUE B
CALL TO ORDER – Chairman
ROLL CALL – Clerk
INVOCATION – Chairman
AGENDA
- Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
- Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
- Consider, discuss and take action on the recommendation of the Planning Commission.
- Consider, discuss, and take action on choosing a bid for 2 new mowers for the Street, Alley and Drainage department.
- Consider, discuss, and take action to appoint a new member to the Planning Commission.
- Consider, discuss, and take action to establish a resolution that funds received by City of Heavener under the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (ARPA/SLFRF) that are not expended under the expenditure categories of Public Health, Negative Economic Impacts, Premium Pay for Essential Workers, Water, Sewer, and Broadband Infrastructure, or used for their administrative costs are to be declared “Lost Revenue” and expended to replace lost public sector revenue to provide government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue experienced after March 3, 2021 due to the pandemic and as authorized by state and federal law.
The Final Rule published by the U.S. Department of Treasury for expending ARPA/SLFRF allows recipients to make a one-time, irrevocable election to utilize the Standard Allowance revenue loss provision up to $10 million ($10,000,000.00) to provide government services.
Therefore, the City Council of Heavener, Oklahoma, hereby resolve to utilize the Standard Allowance option up to the amount of $530,497.62 in lost revenue to provide government services as authorized by 31 CFR Part35.6(d)(1). The Finance Officer is hereby directed to maintain sufficient specific detailed accounting records to satisfy the requirements of the grantor agency and the grant agreements, including payroll documentation and effort certifications, in accordance with 2 CFR 200.430 & 2 CFR 200.431 and the City’s Uniform Guidance Allowable Costs and Cost Principles Policy.
- Consider, discuss, and take action to approve the Harp’s grocery store beverage permit.
- Consider, discuss and take action on the bids for financing the new police department fleet.
- New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
- Department. heads’ reports
- Treasurers’ report
- City manager’s report
- Trustee’s/chairman’s report
- Adjourn