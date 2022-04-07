Planning commission, Council to meet

The City of Heavener planning commission and City Council will meet 5 p.m. Thursday in Heavener’s City Hall in meetings.

CITY OF HEAVENER

PLANNING COMMISSION

SPECIALLY SCHEDULED MEETING

Thursday, April 07, 2022

5:00 p.m.

CITY HALL

103 EAST AVE

CALL TO ORDER – Chairman

ROLL CALL – City Clerk

INVOCATION- City Manager

AGENDA

Approval of minutes of previous meeting.

Consider, discuss, and take action on variance for placement of a mobile/modular home at 900 West Ave. I, for Chris Janway.

New business/public comments

Adjourn

CITY OF HEAVENER

REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING

OF THE CITY COMMISSION

THURSDAY, APRIL 07, 2022

6:00 P.M.

CITY HALL

103 EAST AVENUE B

CALL TO ORDER – Chairman

ROLL CALL – Clerk

INVOCATION – Chairman

AGENDA

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

Consider, discuss and take action on the recommendation of the Planning Commission.

Consider, discuss, and take action on choosing a bid for 2 new mowers for the Street, Alley and Drainage department.

Consider, discuss, and take action to appoint a new member to the Planning Commission.

Consider, discuss, and take action to establish a resolution that funds received by City of Heavener under the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (ARPA/SLFRF) that are not expended under the expenditure categories of Public Health, Negative Economic Impacts, Premium Pay for Essential Workers, Water, Sewer, and Broadband Infrastructure, or used for their administrative costs are to be declared “Lost Revenue” and expended to replace lost public sector revenue to provide government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue experienced after March 3, 2021 due to the pandemic and as authorized by state and federal law.

The Final Rule published by the U.S. Department of Treasury for expending ARPA/SLFRF allows recipients to make a one-time, irrevocable election to utilize the Standard Allowance revenue loss provision up to $10 million ($10,000,000.00) to provide government services.

Therefore, the City Council of Heavener, Oklahoma, hereby resolve to utilize the Standard Allowance option up to the amount of $530,497.62 in lost revenue to provide government services as authorized by 31 CFR Part35.6(d)(1). The Finance Officer is hereby directed to maintain sufficient specific detailed accounting records to satisfy the requirements of the grantor agency and the grant agreements, including payroll documentation and effort certifications, in accordance with 2 CFR 200.430 & 2 CFR 200.431 and the City’s Uniform Guidance Allowable Costs and Cost Principles Policy.

Consider, discuss, and take action to approve the Harp’s grocery store beverage permit.

Consider, discuss and take action on the bids for financing the new police department fleet.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

Department. heads’ reports

Treasurers’ report

City manager’s report

Trustee’s/chairman’s report