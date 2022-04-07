Local youth making her name known

In just one year Khloe Belle Hardin has made a name for herself on the world golf stage.

In the summer of 2021, Khloe decided she wanted to be a golfer like her brother Noah. She began practicing every day and her parents put her in her first tournament in September of 2021. It was like she was born to play golf. In her first tournament she beat the other girls by 12 strokes. She was driving the greens on almost every par 4. She went on to win player of the year in the Arkansas US Kids tour.

She has since won 11 tournaments and is currently in the lead to win player of the year this spring. All of this success has got her an invitation to play in the World Golf Championship Aug. 4-6 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Khloe will represent the United States as she competes against the best players in the world. There will be players from China, South Korea, Japan and the rest of the world.

You would think an 8-year-old girl would be nervous, but not this one. When asked if she is nervous to compete in World she said, “I will be fine as long as I chip and putt well. If I do that, I will have a chance to win.”

She is in third grade at Heavener Elementary.

