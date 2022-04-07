LeFlore County weather forecast 4-7-2022

Mostly clear skies with strong wind gusts likely Thursday in the LeFlore County weather forecast.

The high will be 62 degrees with a low of 41 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:57 a.m. Sunset is 7:44 p.m.

Averages temperatures for April 7 are a high of 72 and a low of 48. Record temperatures for the date were a high of 91 in 1946 and a record low of 27 in 1971.

On April 6, 2021, the high was 73 with a low of 48.

Wednesday’s high was 69. The low was 45.

